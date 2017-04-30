Are you Ready to Make Money on the Internet?

Gary Vaynerchuk builds businesses! Gary learned how to make money on the internet very early in his career as businessman. Fresh out of college he took his family wine business and grew it from a $3M to a $60M business in just five years. Now he runs VaynerMedia, one of the world’s hottest digital agencies.

Along the way he became a prolific angel investor and venture capitalist, investing in companies like Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Uber, and Birchbox before eventually co-founding VaynerRSE, a $25M investment fund.

Gary also currently hosts The #AskGaryVee Show , a way of providing as much value as possible by taking questions. Topics include; how to make money on the internet, social media, entrepreneurship, startups, and family businesses and giving his answers based on a lifetime of building successful, multi-million dollar companies.

The show is also available as a podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, and SoundCloud which is an informational powerhouse for budding entrepreneurs and those looking to learn how to make money on the internet.

Gary is also a prolific public speaker, delivering keynotes at events like Le Web, and SXSW, which you can watch on his YouTube channel.

He was named to both Fortune and Crain’s 40 under 40 lists in consecutive years, and has been profiled in the New York Times, Fortune, and Inc.

Gary Vaynerchuk is quickly become one of the worlds most popular social media celebrities because or his regular social media posts on Youtube, Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook.

Known for his bad language and brutal honesty, Gary’s following simply loves him because of his ‘Get straight to the point’ attitude towards his community, fans often travel great distances to meet up with Gary and grab quick selfie!

If you’d like to follow Gary Vaynerchuk on Social Media, check out links below:

Instagram: http://instagram.com/garyvee

Facebook: http://facebook.com/gary

Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/garyvee

Website: http://garyvaynerchuk.com

Soundcloud | https://soundcloud.com/garyvee/

Twitter: http://twitter.com/garyvee

Medium: http://medium.com/@garyvee

Planet of the Apps | http://planetoftheapps.com

Podcast : http://garyvaynerchuk.com/podcast

Wine Library : http://winelibrary.com

Subscribe to my VIP Newsletter for exclusive content and weekly giveaways here: http://garyvee.com/GARYVI

Gary Vaynerchuck & Vayner Media

In addition to running digital agency VaynerMedia, Gary also serves as CEO of holding company VaynerX, which houses VaynerMedia and The Gallery, a new publishing company Gary started after acquiring leading women’s lifestyle property PureWow in January 2017, with his business partners at RSE Ventures. Gary also serves as a partner in athlete representation agency VaynerSports and restaurant reservations app Resy. With more than 3.5 million fans on social media, Gary shares his ongoing journey as an entrepreneur in his daily vlog, #DailyVee. He also hosts The #AskGaryVee Show, on which he answers questions about digital media, entrepreneurship, leadership and more, based on a lifetime of building successful, multi-million dollar companies. The show is also available as a podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, and SoundCloud. Gary serves as an advisory member of organizations such as the Ad Council and Pencils of Promise, and is a longtime Well Member of Charity:Water. Gary also frequently keynotes at conferences such as Le Web, ANA Masters of Marketing, Web Summit and more.

Like this: Like Loading...