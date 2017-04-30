So we’ve all seen the advertisements on Facebook, Google, Youtube, etc… telling us how to earn money online the easy way but is it really that easy?

There are hundreds of different ways to earn money online but some are much harder than others, actually some online income strategies are so difficult they’re damn near impossible to achieve…

So what is the EASIEST way to earn money online?

Let me introduce to something called: Affiliate Marketing.

What is affiliate marketing?

Affiliate marketing is pretty much like a sales job… only, you do it online.

Much like a normal sales job in the real world, all you need to do to earn money using affiliate marketing is sell stuff! The only real difference is that instead of physically talking to people in order to make a sale, you just send and place customized hyper-links on and around the internet. Then when people click on those links and make a purchase, you earn a commission. Sound easy? Of course it does!

Here’s a quick video which explains exactly how to earn money online the easy way, using affiliate marketing:

If you’d like to learn how to become an affiliate marketer and earn money selling other people’s stuff online there are thousands of free training programs all over the internet!

Here are some popular places to get started:

1. Amazon Associates

2. Clickbank Training

3. Ebay Affiliate Program

Amazon, ClickBank and Ebay are all long established companies which is a great place to start for newbies for 2 reasons. 1 – They all offer a wide range of products so you can play around with different offers to see what you like best and 2, these companies all generate hundreds of millions in sales each month so they’ll never run short of cash to pay you! Are you Ready to start earning money online?

Now there’s nothing stopping you… go get ’em tiger!

