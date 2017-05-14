Ready to learn How to Earn Free Bitcoins?

Perfect, because in this short article you will learn how to earn free bitcoins in only 3 easy steps…

3 steps to earn free bitcoins today!

Bitcoin is now one of the fastest growing currencies online where you can earn for free just by visiting certain websites. These websites are called faucets and are designed to attract people to visit their site in exchange for free bitcoins.

This often seems strange to people because they’re not used to receiving money for free but let me assure you, bitcoin is real and you can get yours completely free as fast as RIGHT NOW!

What is Moon Bitcoin? Moon Bitcoin is a bitcoin faucet with a difference…YOU decide how often to claim! Whereas most faucets only allow you to claim once per hour or once per day, we allow you to claim as often or as little as you like! The faucet will gradually fill up – quite quickly initially but it will slow down over time – until you make a claim. So the longer you leave it the more you will be able to claim. You may prefer to claim a smaller amount every 5 minutes, or visit once per day and claim the large amount that has built up while you were away!

Follow these easy steps to start earning free bitcoin today:

STEP 1: Create a free Bitcoin wallet here: https://xapo.com

There are many different Bitcoin wallets available online but for this exercise we will be using the Xapo Wallet.

IMPORTANT: Be sure to use the same email address to create accounts for steps 1 and 2 as this will allow the faucet and the wallet to communicate directly.

The reason for this is because the Bitcoin faucet that will be sending you free bitcoin is partnered directly with Xapo and will send your bitcoin earnings straight to your wallet.

STEP 2: Create your FREE Moon Bitcoin faucet account here: Free Bitcoin Daily!

When creating your free Moon Bitcoin account, be sure to stay on the www.moonbit.co.in website and follow the steps to start earning your free satoshi.

Satoshi are small amounts of bitcoin like ‘cents in a dollar’, these are the amounts of bitcoin that you can earn daily by returning to the Moon Bitcoin site to claim.

There are zero fees and charges to claim your satoshi from moon bitcoin!

STEP 3: Return to the Moon Bitcoin website at least once per day to claim your free bitcoin!

This is the easiest way to start earning free bitcoin because all you need to do is return to the site and claim.

How are my earnings paid? Moon Bitcoin currently offer 2 different payment options because we want to make this as easy as possible for you… 1) WEEKLY PAYMENT TO YOUR BITCOIN WALLET If you sign in to Moon Bitcoin with a bitcoin wallet address then all your earnings will accumulate in your Moon Bitcoin account and the total balance will be paid directly to your bitcoin wallet on Saturday/Sunday each week (providing the balance at that time is at least 25000 satoshi). 2) IMMEDIATE PAYMENT TO YOUR XAPO ONLINE WALLET If you sign in to Moon Bitcoin with an email address then all your earnings are paid out immediately to the Xapo wallet linked to that email address.

Click here for more details about these 2 payment options.

Ok, thats it! Once you have completed these 3 easy steps you are on your way to earn free bitcoins everyday… all the best with your daily earning efforts and if you’d like to learn more ways to earn bitcoin and other currencies, feel free to browse this website for more free information. Happy Earning 😀

