Looking for the Best Marketing Tools 2017?

Here is a short list of best marketing tools 2017 that you can use to grow your business online to get more sales and earn more money!

What is WordPress?

Using a WordPress powered website is one of the easiest ways to build your presence online because it gives you total control over your content. There are many different options when it comes to building or buying a website but WordPress has many advantages because it offers more website options that others simply won’t give you!

Reasons to use a WordPress website:

1.) First of all, a WordPress website is dirt cheap to create and maintain! There are 2 costs associated to building a WordPress website. Purchasing a domain name and a hosting package. Depending on where you purchase your domain name, it should cost between $1 – $25 for a simple domain name that is not already in use.

A web hosting package should cost between $3 – $30 per month depending on which company you choose so be sure to shop around and find the best deal available. Always remember to use a reputable company that provides good quality services.

2.) The next important reason that makes WordPress a solid choice is the amount of free features available in WordPress called ‘plugins’. Plugins are add-on’s in your WordPress website that provide different actions like search engine optimization, lead generation, advertising, security and so much more!

3.) Running a WordPress website gives you complete control over the creation and posting of content because it allows you to give other people limited access, without giving them complete control of your website. This is handy feature to allow others to perform maintenance and content tasks without having to worry about site security.

4.) Last but not least, using a WordPress website allows you to integrate loads of different sharing features with the click of a button. WordPress is supported by almost every major social media platform on the Internet which makes sharing your content very easy. In 2017, content sharing is the most important aspect of marketing online so having an easy way to share your content across the web is a serious advantage!

As a result, this makes WordPress one of the best marketing tools 2017!

To learn more about building a WordPress website see here: https://wordpress.org/

Why use Facebook Marketing?

Facebook is now the most effective marketing platform on the Internet with over 1.85 billion active users… enough people for you to get a few extra sales? I’m sure it is!

There are a variety of free and paid marketing strategies that you can use to draw traffic from Facebook to your website, especially if you are using a WordPress powered website.

Here are a few Facebook features that you can use to send traffic to your website:

Facebook Group Posting:

Facebook has millions of different groups that anyone can join. Once you’ve joined a group, you have the opportunity to post ads and messages about your business so interested people can click through your links and visit your website. This is completely free and can yield tens of thousands of views to your website!

Facebook Page Sharing:

Facebook pages are specifically designed for business owners and can be used to draw traffic from Facebook to their websites. Creating a Facebook page to promote your business is very easy because it offers loads of free features to connect, share and engage with your target market.

Facebook Advertising:

Facebook Advertising is a paid feature which allows users to pay as low as $0.0001 per click. This is a very low cost opportunity for business owners to get millions of views and visitors to their websites.

Facebook Chat:

Facebook chat is a feature that allows users to talk directly with other Facebook members. Using Facebook chat to connect with potential prospects and offer them information about your business information is an easy and free way to get more traffic to your website.

Conclusion: Facebook is one of the best marketing tools 2017!

What is YouTube Marketing?

Did you know that more people in 2017 prefer to watch a short video than reading text? This means that providing a short video can be far more enticing to potential prospects than a written page.

YouTube Statistics:

Global Reach YouTube has over a billion users — almost one-third of all people on the Internet — and every day people watch hundreds of millions of hours on YouTube and generate billions of views.

YouTube overall, and even YouTube on mobile alone, reaches more 18-34 and 18-49 year-olds than any cable network in the U.S.

More than half of YouTube views come from mobile devices.

YouTube has launched local versions in more than 88 countries.

You can navigate YouTube in a total of 76 different languages (covering 95% of the Internet population). Investing in Creators The number of channels earning six figures per year on YouTube is up 50% y/y.

The YouTube Spaces team is focused on helping creators make great content through strategic programs and workshops largely administered at the YouTube Space production facilities in Los Angeles, New York, London, Tokyo, Sao Paulo and Berlin.

As of March 2015, creators filming in YouTube Spaces have produced over 10,000 videos which have generated over 1 billion views and 70+ million hours of watch time. Copyright As of July 2016, YouTube has paid out $2 billion to rights holders who have chosen to monetize claims since Content ID first launched in 2007.

As of July 2015, there are 8,000+ partners using Content ID — including many major network broadcasters, movie studios and record labels — who have claimed over 400 million videos, helping them control their content on YouTube and make money on videos containing copyrighted material.

We have more than 50 million active reference files in our Content ID database, making it the most comprehensive in the world. It’s even won a PrimeTime Emmy!

There are 2 main ways to use YouTube to marketing your business online:

1. ) Video Marketing

Using videos to promote your business is very easy! All you need to do is create good quality videos and add a call to action to either the video itself, in the description of the video or both. This allows you to communicate your message through visual, audio and with text all at the same time.

2.) YouTube Advertising

The YouTube advertising feature allows you to put your advertisements on other people’s videos, sound exciting? It is! This allows you to target billions of people all over the world and invite them to visit your business website.

Because of this, I think YouTube is one of the best marketing tools 2017!

Using these three platforms is one of the best marketing tools 2017 combinations because it gives you a massive amount of options, it’s cheap to implement and it gives you access to billions of potential visitors.

